IWA celebrates Rock Your School Day

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level students celebrated Rock Your School Day on October 21.
At the IWA Middle Level, teachers hosted an array of activities and events in their classrooms, including science experiments, camping activities, creating art, theater games, track and field activities, and more.
Get Your Teach On (GYTO) presents Rock Your School Day each year to encourage educators all around the world to create out-of-the-box learning experiences for students. The creativity our teachers incorporated into each Rock Your School activity seeks to make learning more fun and engaging for our students.