IWA Class of 2020 receives custom grad yard signs

Incarnate Word Academy is working to find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Class of 2020 during this time of social distancing. To recognize the graduating Angels, each senior was given a custom yard sign to display at their home and share their success with our local community. The entire IWA Community is proud of each member of the Class of 2020 for reaching this important milestone.
While receiving the news on April 17 from Governor Abbott that eliminates any hope of returning to campus this year, Incarnate Word Academy is doing its very best to make the remainder of the school year instructionally meaningful and personally joyful to each of its students.