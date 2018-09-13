IWA commemorates foundress of IWBS and 9-11

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy commemorated the anniversary of the death of Venerable Jeanne Chézard de Matel, the foundress of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS), and the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, during a campus-wide Mass on Sept. 11. The Mass was held in the school’s Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium with Father Richard Libby serving as the Celebrant.

In honoring the lives lost during the September 11 attacks, a remnant of one of the World Trade Center buildings collected at Ground Zero was on display during the Mass. Also on display were flags representing the 11 countries where IWBS Sisters minister today.

Vn. Jeanne Chézard de Matel was born in Roanne, France, in November 6, 1596 and died September 11, 1670. She responded to God’s call in 1625 to establish the Order of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, who founded Incarnate Word Academy.