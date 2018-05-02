IWA Competes in PSIA Meet

Angels who attended the academic State meet qualified during a district competition on February 28 in Victoria.
According to a PSIA press release, over 2,600 students from grades 1-8 across Texas attended this year's annual competition. Six Elementary and six Middle-Level students participated in events such as mathematics, science, dictionary skills, impromptu speaking, vocabulary, on-site drawing, number sense, art memory, storytelling, listening skills, and dictionary skills.
This year's competition marked a special moment in IWA history as it was the first year that the Elementary Level competed in the annual competition.
Highlights from the competition included eighth-grader Olivia D'Anna winning first place in the On-Site Drawing category and eighth-grader Morgan Schacht winning third place in the Science category.
PSIA State Meet Results
|
On-Site Drawing (8th Grade)
1st Place: Olivia D'Anna
Science (8th Grade)
3rd Place: Morgan Schacht
Number Sense (6th Grade)
5th Place: Wilson Vanexan
|
Impromptu Speaking (8th Grade)
6th Place: Regan Hannigan
Art Memory (5th Grade)
8th Place: Cole Schulz
Dictionary Skills (8th Grade)
10th Place: Ava Hoffman