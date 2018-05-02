IWA Competes in PSIA Meet

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

A total of 12 students from Incarnate Word Academy’s Elementary and Middle Level competed at this year's Private Schools Interscholastic Association (PSIA) State Meet on Saturday, April 28 at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.

Angels who attended the academic State meet qualified during a district competition on February 28 in Victoria.

According to a PSIA press release, over 2,600 students from grades 1-8 across Texas attended this year's annual competition. Six Elementary and six Middle-Level students participated in events such as mathematics, science, dictionary skills, impromptu speaking, vocabulary, on-site drawing, number sense, art memory, storytelling, listening skills, and dictionary skills.

This year's competition marked a special moment in IWA history as it was the first year that the Elementary Level competed in the annual competition.

Highlights from the competition included eighth-grader Olivia D'Anna winning first place in the On-Site Drawing category and eighth-grader Morgan Schacht winning third place in the Science category.

PSIA State Meet Results