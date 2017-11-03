IWA Cross country teams place at TAPPS Meet

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Girls Cross Country Team, from left, Catherine Thomas, Carolyn McNiff, Mia Moore, Remy Ellison, Madeline Thorud, Emma Becker, Lillian Smith and Claire Thomas.Incarnate Word Academy High School Level cross country teams put a cap on another wonderful season during the TAPPS 5A State Championship held on Oct. 30 in Waco.

The High School Level girls' cross country team placed fourth out of 23 schools in the 2-mile event. The girls' team consists of sophomore Emma Becker, senior Remy Ellison, freshmen Carolyn McNiff, junior Mia Moore, freshman Lillian Smith, sophomore Claire Thomas, and senior Madeline Thorud.

The boys' cross country team placed tenth out of 28 schools in the 5,000 meter event. The boys' team consists of junior Joseph Afuso, sophomore Isaiah Aguilar, sophmore Gilbert Chapa, junior Brett Herbst, freshmen Kevin Koch, senior Kevin Morrison, and junior Joseph Nicholson.

"My experience at this course accurately represented my cross country career, lots of ups and a few downs," senior Madeline Thorud said. "But overall, it is something I can look back on and be so proud of the team I ran and grew with."

Before advancing to state, both teams earned first place at the TAPPS 6-5A District Meet on Oct. 14, which was held at the school's training site at Our Lady of Corpus Christi.

Eager to hit the ground running this season, the High School Level cross country teams participated in the Falfurrias Invitational on Sept. 2. The Lady Angels’ varsity team placed first in the 2-mile event while the men’s varsity team placed third in the 3-mile event. The Lady Angels would go on to place first in the 2-mile event two more consecutive times at cross country meets held in Schreiner and Lago Vista.

TAPPS 6-5A State Cross Country Championship Individual Results Boys' Results Girls' Results 24. Joseph Afuso – 18:37.7 14. Emma Becker – 13:71.1 58. Isaiah Aguilar – 19:30.0 17. Mia Moore – 13:21.7 60. Brett Herbst – 19:31.07 21. Madeline Thorud – 13:36.0 65. Joseph Nicholson – 19:39.5 29. Claire Thomas – 13:47.5 69. Gilbert Chapa – 19:45.7 37. Remy Ellison – 14:07.3 72. Kevin Morrison – 19:46.9 55. Lillian Smith – 14:42.7 121. Kevin Koch – 21:30.2 57. Carolyn McNiff – 14:45.2

For a full list of event results, click here.