by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In observance of Veterans’ Day, Incarnate Word Academy invited veterans of the armed forces as well as active-duty military members to celebrate an honorary Mass on Nov. 9 in the school’s James R. Dougherty Jr., Center.

A special blessing was offered to all veterans and active-duty military members during Eucharistic Celebrations. All veterans in attendance were given a rose by their student relatives at the conclusion of Mass.