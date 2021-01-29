IWA fourth grader found a way to help community during Christmas break

Anissa Michele Vasquez, a fourth-grade student at Incarnate Word Academy, hoped to fulfill a productive act over Christmas Holiday Break. As Covid-19 has limited opportunities to contribute within her community, Anissa was undeterred to lend assistance and find a way to participate.
This young student aimed to obtain books with minimal use from others, collecting only Accelerated Reader Books to extend its benefits and convenience for each classroom. Anissa started from her own private collection of books to donate, then reached out to family and friends looking to discard AR Books. The result was sparse until she came across an online post offering to donate old books.
Though the collection seemed easy once they were delivered, the real efforts would become a labor of love. Anissa disinfected all books with cleaning wipes, and each book researched, notating its book level and book points. After two long weeks, Anissa completed her goal to donate the AR Books with minimal usage.
Mr. and Mrs. John Martinez
Over 100 books were recorded, totaling more than $900 in book value ranging from Pre Kinder through ninth grade. It is with great appreciation to Mr. and Mrs. John Martinez, who participated in such a determined student's efforts to strengthen young readers and allow additional reading options for classmates.