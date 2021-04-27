IWA golf advances to TAPPS 5A State Championship

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy High School Level Golf Team recently competed in the TAPPS 5A Regional Championship at the River Crossing Golf Club in Spring Branch.
The IWA Lady Angels won Regional Ladies Team 3rd place. Medals were awarded to the top 10 competitors, with juniors Kaitlyn Canales placing 5th and Victoria Wilson placing 9th.
Coach David Ramirez and the Lady Angel Golf Team Kaitlyn Canales, Leila Elizondo, Anna Kretsinger, Catherine Thomas, Victoria Wilson will move on will compete at the 2021 TAPPS 5A State Championship at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco from May 3-4.