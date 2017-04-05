Boys Golf Team Places at TAPPS District Tournament

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy boys’ golf team placed fourth overall at the TAPPS District Golf Tournament on April 3 at the Hyatt Hill County Resort in San Antonio. They will advance to regional competition on April 24 in Victoria.William Teichman IV (65-72-137) won first place, Rendon placed second alongside Carly Teichman who placed eighth in the girls’ division. Both players will also be advancing to regional competition.At the LBJ Tournament in Laredo on March 25, Teichman received first place in the boys' division and Mikaela Rendon (75-78-153) received first place in the girls' division. According to Coach Keno Aleman, William's round of 65 is the lowest in IWA golf. In addition, the boys' varsity team (341-351-692) received third place. The team consists of Teichman, Charles Uecker, Andrew Martinez, Blake Herbst, Justin Cavazos, and Diego Elizondo.