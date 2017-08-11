School holds annual Prayer Breakfast

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy’s student athletes will kick off the school year in prayer at its annual Athletic Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 at the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.

The Athletic Prayer Breakfast, which welcomes all student athletes from IWA’s Elementary, Middle, and High School Level, reminds students at the beginning of the athletic season to always maintain honorable sportsmanship and team unity.

Following the Athletic Prayer Breakfast, Middle and High School Level students will receive their annual physicals thanks to local medical professionals who generously donate their time for the annual event. Athletic physicals will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the High School Level Building.

“The generosity of our community helps strengthen our athletic program for our Angel athletes,” Athletic Director Reynaldo Garcia said. “The stories told by our guest speakers serve as great examples for what can be achieved with practice, hard work, and determination, both in the classroom and on the field.”

The guest speakers for the event will be IWA alumni Adam Farrell ’93 and current IWA Campus Minister Ashley Cartwright ’08 who will be leading students in prayer during the event.