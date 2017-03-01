IWA hosts 2017 Paradise Island Gala

IWA Gala Cochairs Sallie & Will Ohmstede
Incarnate Word Academy will host its 2017 Paradise Island Gala on Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.
This year, it is our pleasure to announce the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation as our 2017 Paradise Island Gala Honoree. Established by Sarita Kenedy East, the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation has been dedicated to strengthening the mission of Incarnate Word Academy for over 35 years. Next to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the foundation remains one of the academy’s largest benefactors with gifts culminating at about $4 million.
Regarded as the academy’s signature yearly fundraiser, proceeds raised at Gala benefit the Educational Initiatives Fund which provides funding for critical tuition assistance, enriched academic and athletic programs, and facility and technology enhancements. Gala funds also support professional development and teacher incentives which are vital to the growth and retention of our devoted and exceptional faculty.
The evening will proceed with dinner, five spectacular auctions, and end with a car raffle drawing for a 2017 Nissan Sentra.
|IWA Gala Cochairs Robbi & Darrell Atkins
When committee members gathered for the annual Gala Kick Off meeting, IWA President and CEO Sammie H. Grunwald shared why she believed this year’s Gala would be regarded as one of the academy’s best.
“This year’s auction prizes are spectacular,” Grunwald said. “Between the beautiful art pieces created by our students and the luxurious trips offered in the Live Auction, this year’s Gala will certainly be a crowd pleaser and one to remember.”
This year’s committee, under the direction of Gala Co-Chairs Robbi & Darrell Atkins and Sallie & Will Ohmstede, is confident they will be able to meet their challenge of raising net proceeds of $260,000.
General admission for the Gala is $100, or $1,000 for a table of 10. Sponsorship opportunities include $10,000+ Golden Archangel Sponsor, $5,000 Silver Archangel Sponsor, $3,500 Bronze Archangel Sponsor, $1,500 Archangel Sponsor, and individual Sponsorship at $250.
For sponsorship and ticket information or to make an auction donation, visit www.iwacc.org/gala or contact Amy Canterbury at (361) 883-8229 ext. 104 or
canterburya@iwacc.org
.
IWA 2017 Paradise Island Gala Committee