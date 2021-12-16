IWA hosts Angel Lights

Incarnate Word Academy hosted the first-ever Angel Lights event on Dec. 9 at the Elementary Level Pavilion.
IWA families were invited to light up the campus with Christmas lights and listen to Christmas carols performed by students. The event also featured pop-up shops sponsored by the Middle Level Parent Teachers Organization (PTO).
The shops included: Lavender + Lee; Ellie's Sweet Wrappers; Illy-Bee's Infinity Lights & Paint By Line Kits; Snowie Bus of Corpus Christi ; Simply Faith Car Freshies ; Thirty Two; and Lil’ Shopper’s Shoppe.