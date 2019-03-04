IWA hosts campus-wide annual S.T.E.M. Festival

Incarnate Word Academy hosted its second annual campus-wide S.T.E.M. Festival on Feb. 28. This year's festival showcased over 30 student-led exhibits focused on the wonders of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with students from first grade through twelfth. Art exhibits, drone demonstrations, and a green screen photo booth were also available for festivalgoers to enjoy.
Integrated into the curriculum beginning at the Elementary Level, S.T.E.M. classes are designed to teach students a diverse range of critical thinking and reasoning skills. These types of lessons enhance student collaboration, creativity, and communication skills while also preparing students for potential careers in S.T.E.M.