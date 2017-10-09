IWA Hosts College Fair for students and parents

by Raul Altamirano, IWA Media Relations Specialist

In a continuing effort to provide college preparedness events and activities, Incarnate Word Academy hosted a College Fair for Middle and High School Level students and parents on Oct. 9 in the school’s Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium.The fair included representatives from over 40 colleges and universities including: Baylor University, Duke University, Mid-American Christian University, Our Lady of the Lake University, Sam Houston State University, St. Edward’s University, St. Mary's University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas Tech University, United States Coast Guard, United States Navy, University of North Texas, University of Texas, University of the Incarnate Word and more.100% of the students from IWA's Class of 2017 were accepted to a college or university with 97% students attending a four-year major university and 3% attending a two-year college or university. The Class of 2017, which consisted of 87 students, received over $9.3 million in scholarship offers.As the process of applying to and selecting a college becomes more and more competitive and expensive, IWA is committed to providing students and families with college-planning resources including weekly college representative visits, application workshops, and presentations on how to complete students’ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

During each college visit, students and parents are invited to meet one-on-one during school hours with college representatives to learn about admission requirements, course offerings, campus settings, and other information pertaining to the college-selection process.In addition to college visits on campus, IWA offers financial aid and college application workshops and access to Naviance, a comprehensive college planning and readiness online resource.