IWA hosts Farmer’s Market to celebrate Care of Creation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy hosted its first-ever IWA Cares Farmer’s Market on Sept. 30 at the High School Level patio.
IWA celebrated Care of Creation Week, which highlights the command that God gave Adam and Eve and that Christ renewed in the Gospel: care for the earth and all who live on it.
The school invited individuals and businesses who embody the words of Genesis, “The Lord God took the man and put him in the Garden of Eden to work it and take care of it,” to participate in the IWA Cares Famer’s Market.
IWA is dedicated to fulfilling God's instruction to care for all creation.