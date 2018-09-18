IWA hosts over 40 universities

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In a continuing effort to provide college preparedness events and activities for students and parents, Incarnate Word Academy hosted its annual College Fair for high school level students on Sept. 17.

The college fair included representatives from over 40 colleges and universities including: Baylor University, Duke University, Notre Dame University, Our Lady of the Lake University, St. Edward’s University, St. Mary's University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas Christian University, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, University of Alabama, University of Houston, University of North Texas, University of Texas, University of the Incarnate Word, and more.

This past year, 100% of IWA’s Class of 2018 was accepted to a college or university with 99% of students attending a four-year major university and 1% attending a two-year college or university. The 67 students of the High School Level graduating Class of 2018 were offered over $10.9 million in college scholarships.

As the process of applying to and selecting a college becomes more and more competitive and expensive, IWA is committed to providing students and families with college preparatory resources including weekly college representative visits, application workshops, and presentations on how to complete students’ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

During each college visit, students and parents are invited to meet one-on-one during school hours with college representatives to learn about admission requirements, course offerings, campus settings, and other information about the college-selection process.

In addition to college visits on campus, IWA offers financial aid and college application workshops and access to Naviance, a comprehensive college planning and online readiness resource.