South Texas Catholic
Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Calendar
Diocese
Donate
Contact Us
Facebook
Email
Search
Search
IWA hosts Track and Field Summer Camp
June
28
,
2021
by Denise Calderon, Contributor
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy hosts a number of Summer Camps on campus every year, and the Summer Track and Field Camp has been a popular one this summer break.
Participants train with Coach Deleon, the High School Level Track and Field Coach. Students compete in track meets every weekend and are awarded for their hard work.
Incarnate Word Academy also offers Summer Camps that focus on different sports, including Basketball and Volleyball, giving participants a variety of activities to keep them active over the summer.