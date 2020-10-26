IWA juniors put on virtual 5K race for Ronald McDonald House Charities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy juniors Joaquin Dionio, Michael Fergie, Elijah Gillespie, Aamil Patel, Nathan Perez, and Nicholas Trigger are coordinating a virtual 5K benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi. Registration began on Oct. 1 and continues through Dec. 20. The race consists of three separate events:
Fun Run/Walk 5K - Dog and costume friendly
Traditional 5K - Competitive 5K run
Kids 1K - Children (10 and under) friendly
The race starts on Dec. 31, 2020 and ends on Jan. 10, 2021. Packet pickup will be at Fleet Feet, Corpus Christi from Dec. 11 to Dec. 23. The race is a challenge event, meaning participants can make multiple race submissions anytime during the event as their race time improves.