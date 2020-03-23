IWA launches Distant Learning Plan

In response to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, Incarnate Word Academy has extended its school closure through April 3, and will launch the IWA Distance Learning Plan (DLP) for students at all levels starting on Monday, March 23, at 10 a.m.
This Distance Learning Plan outlines learning practices and strategies that IWA will use to continue teaching during an extended school closure. Faculty and staff members spent week the week of March 16-20 training, preparing, and adapting their teaching and communication styles to work with Google Classroom and Google Hangouts Meet. Angels at all school levels will participate in classes, submit assignments, and communicate with their teachers online through Google Classroom and Google Hangouts Meet.
“Incarnate Word Academy is more than a school – it is a loving family too,” said Sammie Grunwald, President and CEO of Incarnate Word Academy. “While gathering in person during the school closure is impossible, the school will continue to strengthen its community and support each other during these uncertain times. As a caring, creative, and faithful community of educators, the IWA faculty will adapt teaching practices to support our students’ well-being and academic progress while the conditions for teaching and learning are less than ideal and unlike anything the school has experienced before.”