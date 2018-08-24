IWA Middle Level Announces House System Leaders

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level announced the school’s student House System Leaders: Isibindi (Zulu for “courage”), Reveur (French for “dreamer”), Amistad (Spanish for “friendship”) and Altruismo (Portuguese for “altruism”). They were driven via limousine to the Corpus Christi Yacht Club where they celebrated their distinctive appointment on Aug. 23.

Integrated in 2017, the Middle-Level House System was implemented at IWA as a way to engage students in leadership, team-building, and rapport across all grade levels. Using friendly competition, students are encouraged to thrive in academics, athletics, extracurricular activities, school spirit, and community service.



House leaders will be given the responsibility of exhibiting proper behavioral conduct, excellent academic integrity, and creating a culture within their houses that promotes motivation, enthusiasm, and team spirit.

“We want our students to come to Incarnate Word Academy knowing they are part of a family when they walk through our doors and hallways," house coordinator and middle-level teacher Dominique Damian said. "The house system provides students with a sense of unity where everyone encourages each other to be their best.”

IWA Middle-Level House System Leaders