IWA Middle Level Students Organize an Awareness Week for their Peers

Incarnate Word Academy held a student-led project organized by two passionate Middle-Level students called Angel Outreach Week. This is a week dedicated to creating awareness of service organizations within our community.
Angel Outreach Week consisted of several guest speakers from local nonprofit organizations along with other projects throughout the week of March 18. The featured guest speakers helped raise awareness about their respective organizations and created volunteer and service opportunities for Middle-Level students.
To help its Middle-Level students learn more about opportunities to serve the community, the middle level hosted speakers from Team Luke Help for Minds, The Rise School of Corpus Christi, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, and West Side Helping hand. Each guest was welcomed warmly by students, with each guest speaker receiving a gift as thanks for their visit.
Middle-Level students will also participate in several field trips to these organizations during the first two weeks of April.
Students will participate in activities such as visiting with residents at Ronald McDonald House Charities, helping students at West Side Helping Hands with homework, creating Easter Baskets for patients at Driscoll Children’s Hospital, along with other activities related to inclusion and service.
One of the core values at Incarnate Word Academy is Service; the giving of one’s self to help others. Incarnate Word Academy and its students sought to recognize and share God’s blessings by creating awareness of local service organizations during Angel Outreach Week.