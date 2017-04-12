IWA Mission Team committed to serving others

Incarnate Word Academy’s High School Level Mission Team is spreading God's love by serving others during Holy Week. The IWA Mission Team is painting, raking leaves, weed eating and doing general chores and maintenance at Habitat for Humanity homes, Sacred Heart Church, St. Theresa Church and CASA of the Coastal Bend.



In the past few year's students have visited communities in Asherton, Batesville, Big Wells, Catarina and La Pryor. They painted homes and buildings, built porches and ramps, and played and worshipped with neighboring children.



In the early years of the IWA Mission Team, students have traveled to Mexico. Part of their experience was to immerse themselves into the lives of the people in the towns where they served.



This year the students strived to make an impact in their local community.

