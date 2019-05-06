IWA principal honored at Flagpole Dedication Ceremony

Incarnate Word Academy held a flagpole dedication ceremony on May 3 in honor of Middle Level Principal Adolfo Garza.
After 18 years as Principal at the Middle Level of Incarnate Word Academy, Garza will be retiring at the end of the 2018-2019 academic year.
The dedication ceremony was held in the IWA Middle Level Courtyard. Students, faculty, and staff were present at this special ceremony to thank Garza for his years of service and leadership at IWA.
“It means a lot,” Garza said. “My mother has a school named in her honor. It’s a junior high,” Garza said.
“I never thought I’d get anything named in my honor – maybe a closet. But here we are, a flagpole that will be here for quite a while. So, it’s quite an honor. I’m very grateful for that.”