IWA remembers IWBS foundress and 9/11 during campus-wide Mass

During a campus-Wide Mass, Incarnate Word Academy commemorated the anniversary of the death of Venerable Jeanne Chézard de Matel, foundress of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS), and the lives lost from the attacks on the nation on 9/11.
Msgr. Roger Smith celebrated Mass in the Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium. Flags representing 13 countries where IWBS Sisters serve were placed in front of the altar. Also, on display, was a remnant of one of the World Trade Center buildings collected at Ground Zero, was also on display during Mass to honor the lives lost during the attacks.
Venerable Jeanne Chézard de Matel was born in Roanne, France, on Nov. 6, 1596, and died Sept. 11, 1670. She responded to God’s call in 1625 to establish the Order of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, who founded Incarnate Word Academy.