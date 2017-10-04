IWA senior gifts painting to IWBS Sisters

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Presented as a gift to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, IWA senior George Malouf lovingly crafted a beautiful oil painting of the Sisters’ old IWA Convent. The painting was recently presented to the sisters by Malouf and is to be displayed in their new convent.Recommended to the IWBS Sisters by one of his art teachers, Malouf spent the better half of his junior year creating the art piece, studying pictures and measurements of the building to make sure his painting would be adequately proportionate with the old convent.“I spent many weekends and whenever else I could find time to work on the painting,” Malouf said. “Over this past summer, I added the fine details to the painting, making sure it was absolutely perfect before presenting it to the sisters.”After the painting was completed it was placed in a wooden frame, handcrafted by Malouf and his father, before being presented to the sisters. Malouf, who considers the opportunity as a great honor, said the most rewarding part of his undertaking was “seeing the happiness I had brought to the sisters.""We are so grateful to George for the beautiful painting of our Mother House that was our home for so many years," Sister Colette Brehony, IWBS said. "It will be a reminder of the good times we spent together with our students, family, and friends. We are forever grateful."