IWA senior Jonah Lugo signs with Sterling College

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy senior Jonah Lugo signed his National Letter of Intent with Sterling College on April 29 in the Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium.
Jonah will be attending Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas in the fall semester. Sterling College has offered him the following awards upon his attendance: $17,000 for academic achievements, $6,000 for swimming, and $2,000 for art. Jonah plans to study Computer Graphics and Art at Sterling College.
A list of Jonah’s accomplishments during his time at IWA are:
Swimming – 4 Year Letterman
2020-2021
TAPPS All State Honorable Mention – 100 Fly
TAPPS All Region 1st Team – 100 Fly, 500 Free, Honorable Mention 200 Medley Relay
TISCA All State 1st Team – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay
TISCA Top 24 Private School Division – Honorable Mention 100 Fly, 500 Free
Nominee – USA Sports I AM SPORT Award
Nominee – Casper Wenzel Award
Team Award – Halo Award
Swim Team Captain
2019-2020
TISCA All Region 1st Team – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
TISCA All State 1st Team – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
Team Award – Golden Wing Award
IWA Athlete of the Week August 24, 2019
2018-2019
TAPPS All State Honorable Mention – 400 Free Relay
TISCA All Region 1st team – 200 Medley Relay, 100 Fly, 400 Free Relay, 2nd Team – 200 Individual Medley
TISCA Top 24 Private School Division 2nd Team – 400 Free Relay
NISCA All American Scholar Team – Silver Award (team with min. 12 members GPA of 3.50 – 3.74)
2017-2018
TISCA All Region 1st Team – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
ISCA All State 1st Team – 100 Fly, 500 Free, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay
NISCA All American Scholar Team – Silver Award (team with min. 12 members GPA of 3.50 – 3.74)
Cross Country – 4 Year Letterman
2020-2021 – TAPPS State Runner
2019-2020 – TAPPS State Runner
2018-2019 – Varsity runner
2017-2018 – Varsity runner
Soccer – 4 Year Letterman
Defensive player
Track – 4 Year Letterman
Distance runner – 1 & 2 mile
