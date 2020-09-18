IWA senior named semifinalist in National Merit Scholarship Program

Incarnate Word Academy senior Catherine Thomas has been named a semifinalist in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation selected approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, who have an opportunity to continue the competition for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million.
To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit an application detailing the semifinalist’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, and honors and awards received. Over 90% of Semifinalists are expected to advance to the Finalist standing, and more than half of inalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.