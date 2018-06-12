IWA senior receives $16,000 scholarship from CITGO

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy senior David Pierce was presented with an academic scholarship valued over $16,000 to attend Texas A&M University—Kingsville (TAMUK) courtesy of CITGO on June 12.

Dedicated to encouraging S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) related studies in our community, CITGO Government and Public Affairs Manager Christina Cisneros-Guzman was in attendance to present the academic scholarship to David who will be studying mechanical engineering and psychology when he attends TAMUK in the fall.

The scholarship will cover tuition, fees, housing, and will include a textbook stipend for the fall and spring semesters.

“My interest in engineering started with my father who studied electrical engineering and also attended TAMUK,” Pierce said. “That interest was facilitated by the teachers at IWA who always made the subject fun and interesting. Free tuition is hard to come by, so I am really grateful for this remarkable gift for the advancement of my education.”

Pierce is a part of the graduating Class of 2018 which consists of 67 students. This year’s graduates have received over $10.8 million—and rising—in college scholarship offers, a number that continues to increase every year. IWA seniors consistently boast a 100% graduation rate and 100% college acceptance.

This is an impressive testament to the generosity of community partners like CITGO and to the remarkable individual gifts of IWA graduates and the school’s strong reputation as an outstanding college preparatory institution.



