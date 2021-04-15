IWA senior to be presented award from Daughters of the American Revolution

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy Senior Charlie Flood will be presented with his Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award by a State Representative from the DAR. The award presentation will be held on Friday, April 16 at 1:00 p.m. in front of the High School Level.
Charlie was honored as a DAR Good Citizen by the Daughters of the American Revolution earlier this school year. After winning the local competition, Charlie was announced as the State Winner of the DAR Good Citizen essay competition, meaning his essay moved on to the National DAR competition.
The DAR Good Citizen Award and Scholarship Contest was created in 1934 with the intention of encouraging rewarding the qualities of good citizenship. The DAR Good Citizen must have the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism to an outstanding degree.