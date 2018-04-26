IWA senior to sign Letter of Intent for Division I soccer program

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy senior Hamilton Lee will sign a National Letter of Intent to play for Virginia Military Institute’s Division I NCAA soccer program on Tuesday, May 1 at 3 p.m. in the school’s Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium.

A lead scorer for the High School Level boys’ varsity soccer team, Hamilton has received several athletic and academic awards during his junior and senior years at IWA including TAPPS Division II 6A Academic All-State, All-District First Offense, and both All-District Defensive and Offensive MVP awards. With an overall record of 7-4, the boys’ varsity soccer team successfully captured second place in district with a record of 4-2 in 2018.

Not only a dominant force on the soccer field, Hamilton has consistently maintained AB Honor Roll status since his freshman year, is an AP Scholar, and is a candidate for the Jeanne de Matel Laureate Diploma.

In December, Hamilton was honored to learn former Texas Congressman Blake Farenthold nominated him for a potential appointment at the United States Military Academy, the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, and the United States Merchant Marine Academy. All academies require a congressional nomination, have less than a 6-10% acceptance rate, and require a 5-year commitment to the branch of selected service upon graduation.

Hamilton ultimately chose VMI as a way to play NCAA soccer while also preparing for officer training in the United States Armed Forces after college graduation so he may serve and protect our great nation.