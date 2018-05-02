IWA seniors choose during Decision Day

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

In a continuing effort to promote college preparedness, Incarnate Word Academy invited seniors to wear shirts of the colleges and universities they plan to attend during National Decision Day on May 1.

High School Level seniors represented a variety of schools including Baylor University, McKendree University, Rice University, Southern Methodist University, St. Edward’s University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University—Corpus Christi, Texas A&M University—Kingsville, Texas Christian University, Trinity University, University of Mississippi, University of North Texas, University of San Diego, University of Texas at Austin, University of Texas at San Antonio, University of California Berkeley, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Houston, University of the Incarnate Word, University of New Mexico, Virginia Military Institute, and more.

This past year, 100% of IWA’s Class of 2017 was accepted to a college or university with 97% of students attending a four-year major university and 3% attending a two-year college or university. The Class of 2017, which consisted of 87 students, received over $9.3 million in scholarship offers.

With 100% of the Class of 2018 (consisting of 67 students) graduating on May 25. IWA is excited to find out how well its students do in college scholarship offers.

As the process of applying to and selecting a college becomes more and more competitive and expensive, IWA is committed to providing students and families with college-planning resources including weekly college representative visits, application workshops, and presentations on how to complete students’ Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

During each college visit, students and parents are invited to meet one-on-one during school hours with college representatives to learn about admission requirements, course offerings, campus settings, and other information pertaining to the college-selection process.

In addition to college visits on campus, IWA offers financial aid information and college application workshops and access to Naviance, a comprehensive college planning and readiness online resource. Through this program, students can research colleges and universities as well as areas of study. Students can also access ACT and SAT practice tests and utilize these online resources to help reach their post-secondary goals.