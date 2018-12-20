|||
IWA seniors collect and deliver presents to CPS
Home
School News
December
20
,
2018
by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy
Incarnate Word Academy seniors arrived at CPS on two gift-filled buses to hand deliver the presents on Dec. 11.
For more than 25 years, IWA has worked with Child Protective Services (CPS) in providing gifts and donations to families in celebration of the Advent Season.
This year was no different as High School Level Religious Studies classes collected over 150 presents to provide kids with some extra holiday cheer.