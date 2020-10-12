IWA seniors named commended scholars in National Merit Scholarship Program

Incarnate Word Academy seniors Christopher Deleon, Charles Flood, Rishi Ramachandruni, and Andrea Reyes have been named Commended Scholars in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
In late September, more than two-thirds (about 34,000) of the approximately 50,000 high scorers on the PSAT/NMSQT receive Letters of Commendation in recognition of their outstanding academic promise.
Commended Students are named based on a nationally applied Selection Index score that may vary from year to year. A portion of the Commended Scholars become candidates for Special Scholarships sponsored by corporations and businesses.