IWA student author gets two books published

Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level student Evelyn James wrote two books during the pandemic. She was inspired by her rescue dog Rocky and her classmates Carlota and Corina's cat.
Evelyn was also inspired by PowerUp, a local nonprofit that promotes leadership and everyday heroes. Evelyn’s books are titled “Captain Paws” and “Captain Paws and the Attack of the Robo-Cat 2000.”
“Captain Paws” introduces readers to a stray dog that gains superpowers after being zapped. He uses his powers to help make the world a better place by fighting villains and bringing joy to everyone he helps.
Evelyn began writing short stories in first grade and represented IWA at a state competition. Evelyn hopes to one day travel the world and write stories about her experiences and the amazing animals she will meet. The books can be found at the links below.