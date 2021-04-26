IWA student earns Outstanding Senior in French Award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy senior Julia Moore has received a 2021 Association of Teachers of French (AATF) Outstanding Senior in French Award. This award is made annually to a graduating senior who has demonstrated excellence in the study of French as well as exceptional commitment to the French language and the many cultures where it is spoken. Recipients must have completed at least three years of French study at the time of graduation and be non-native speakers of French.
Julia Moore is highly involved with French class and club activities at IWA. Moore has competed in the National French Contest, is an officer of the French Club and French Honor Society at IWA, and has participated in the National French Week. Janet Lumley, French and music teacher at IWA, has guided Moore through studying French language and culture.
The AATF was founded in 1927 with a mission of promoting the study of French language and French-speaking literatures and cultures at all levels. The AATF is proud to recognize the achievements of outstanding students and their teachers. IWA is honored that Julia Moore has been recognized for her accomplishments and dedication to French studies.
ABOUT IWA: Incarnate Word Academy, established in Corpus Christi in 1871, is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. IWA provides education to over 600 students throughout Corpus Christi and the surrounding communities. Classes are available for students starting at age three continuing through grade twelve.