IWA student named state winner in Handwriting Contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level student Jase Garcia was recently named as a State Grade-Level Winner by the Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest.
Zaner-Bloser presented Jase with a medallion and Jase’s teacher, Lisa Perez, with a writing journal and tote bag.
As a preliminary to the national contest, participating schools hold their own handwriting contests, choosing a winner from each grade to advance to the state-level competition. At the state level, Zaner-Bloser chooses the two best entries in each grade – one from a public school and one from a private school. The state winners advance to the national competition, where they compete with students in their respective grades from across the country.