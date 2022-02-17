IWA students advance in Hardest Math Problem contest

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level students participated in the Hardest Math Problem contest sponsored by Scholastic. Fifty-five of our outstanding students advanced to the second and final rounds of the competition, with one sixth grader advancing in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade categories of the contest.
Jennifer Huang is a sixth grader at the Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level. Jennifer submitted an entry in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grade categories of the Hardest Math Problem Contest. Jennifer advanced in all three categories for each grade level – an exceptional and unique accomplishment for any sixth grader.
The Hardest Math Problem Student Contest is an annual competition presented by Scholastic, The Actuarial Foundation, and the New York Life Foundation that challenges grades six through eight students to solve multistep, grade-appropriate math problems with real-world situations and engaging characters. Submissions for the next round of the contest ends on March 21.