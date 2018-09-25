IWA students become rockstars on GYTO day

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy Middle Level joined thousands of educators across the nation during the Get Your Teach On (GYTO) Rock Your School Day on Sept. 20.



GYTO’s Rock Your School Day is part of a global movement focused on creating outside-the-box educational experiences for students in order to capture students’ attention and imaginations.



Throughout the day, middle-level teachers transformed their classrooms and rolled out the red carpet for their rockstar students engaging in several fun events including a safari themed escape room, an 80’s themed wellness spin class, a lunchtime karaoke session, and several other fun events.



A live musical performance from a local musical act "Scarecrow People" concluded the day’s festivities in the school’s James R. Dougherty, Jr. Center.



ABOUT IWA:

Established in Corpus Christi in 1871, IWA is a ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament and provides exceptional education, faith formation, and character development to nearly 700 students each year in grades Pre-K (age 3) to 12th grade.



