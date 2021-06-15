IWA students host a virtual wax museum

Fifth grade students at Incarnate Word Academy held a virtual Wax Museum event during the 2020-2021 school year. The project took several days in the making and students began recording on May 15.
The Elementary Level Wax Museum project allows students to learn about an American historical figure of their choosing by becoming that person.
Some of the people represented include Amelia Earhart, Nikola Tesla, Desmond Doss, Hector P. Garcia, Rosa Parks, Eleanor Roosevelt, and many more.
Past years' Wax Museums have included presentations on individuals such as Paul Revere, Sam Houston, Sacajawea, Mother Theresa, Jackie Robinson, Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Georgia O’Keefe, Cesar Chavez, Selena Quintanilla, Anne Frank, and more.