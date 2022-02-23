IWA join IWBS Sisters in support of New Life Refuge Ministries

Incarnate Word Academy students celebrated “TWOsday” on Feb. 22, by dressing up in tutus, ties, and two mismatched shoes while collecting $2 donations to New Life Refuge Ministries.
New Life Refuge Ministries is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide hope and healing for child survivors of sex trafficking and to educate the public about their cause. The Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament are dedicated community partners who support New Life Refuge Ministries in their fight against human trafficking and IWA is proud to join with the Sisters in their support.
For more information, please contact Denise Calderon at calderond@iwacc.org or 361-244-7667.