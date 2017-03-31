IWA students place at Diocesan Science Fair

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Several Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level students placed at this year’s Diocesan Science Fair held on March 25 at St. John Paul II High School.There were 17 IWA students who joined students from other Catholic schools in the diocese to participate in the science fair. The projects ranged from the inheritance of finger prints, the boiling points of different liquids and the communication of ants to find food.“All of our students showed great ingenuity and creativity with their science fair boards at this year’s Diocesan Science Fair,” Elementary Level teacher Robert Boostrom said. “They did a wonderful job sharing their projects!”