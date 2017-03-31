IWA students place at Diocesan Science Fair

March 31, 2017
by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy
Several Incarnate Word Academy Elementary Level students placed at this year’s Diocesan Science Fair held on March 25 at St. John Paul II High School.
There were 17 IWA students who joined students from other Catholic schools in the diocese to participate in the science fair. The projects ranged from the inheritance of finger prints, the boiling points of different liquids and the communication of ants to find food.
“All of our students showed great ingenuity and creativity with their science fair boards at this year’s Diocesan Science Fair,” Elementary Level teacher Robert Boostrom said. “They did a wonderful job sharing their projects!”
The IWA students who placed in the Diocesan Science Fair were from left: third grader Leighton Lawhon who won second place; fifth grader Sophia Diaz who won third place; fourth grader Zane Badrow who won third place; and kindergartner Noah Davis who won first place. Not pictured above is third grader Katie Velleman who won first place.