IWA Students place at TAPPS State Academic and Speech Competition

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

​​​​Several Incarnate Word Academy High School Level students placed in this year’s TAPPS State Academics Championships on April 4-5 in Waco.Placing sixth overall, the students were able to score a total of 60.5 points during the competition which is more than both the 2016 and 2015 scores combined.Twenty-three students competed in a variety of events including number sense, calculator, math, advanced math, social studies, current events, spelling, Spanish, persuasive speaking, original oratory, solo acting, duet acting, prose, and poetry interpretation.“The majority of our students place and about half of our speech competitors advanced to semi-finals,” IWA math teacher Theresa Mader said. “We are so proud of our Angels!”Winners of the TAPPS State Academic and Speech Competition were: Robert Walsh won fifth place in the Advanced Math competition; Madeline Villa and Kaylyn Dinh won fifth and sixth place in the Calculator competition; Abigail Turner won sixth place in the Literary Criticism competition; Joseph Afuso and Claire Thomas won third and seventh place in the Mathematics competition; Robert Walsh won third place in the Number Sense competition; Sara Beth Becker won sixth place in the Original Oratory competition; Vanessa Zambrano won third place in the Poetry competition; Ashley Montgomery won fourth place in the Ready Writing competition; Sofia Aguirre won third place in the Social Studies competition; Caitly Martinez won fifth place in the Solo Acting competition; Lupita Leon won seventh place in the Spanish competition; Claire Thomas and Jessica Bang won fourth and seventh place in the Spelling competition.