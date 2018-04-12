IWA students place third at TAPPS competition

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy’s High School Level TAPPS Academic and Speech teams placed third at this year’s State Academic Competition which was held from April 10-11 in Waco.



Out of 22 teams in TAPPS 5A, the team earned a total score of 78.5 points beating out last year's score of 60.5.

A total of 21 students competed in a variety of events including number sense, calculator, math, social studies, current events, spelling, Spanish, persuasive speaking, ready writing, literary criticism, and more.



TAPPS State Academic Competition Results