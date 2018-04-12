IWA students place third at TAPPS competition

Incarnate Word Academy’s High School Level TAPPS Academic and Speech teams placed third at this year’s State Academic Competition which was held from April 10-11 in Waco.
Out of 22 teams in TAPPS 5A, the team earned a total score of 78.5 points beating out last year's score of 60.5.
A total of 21 students competed in a variety of events including number sense, calculator, math, social studies, current events, spelling, Spanish, persuasive speaking, ready writing, literary criticism, and more.
TAPPS State Academic Competition Results
Social Studies
First Place: Joseph Afuso
Fifth Place: Gabriel Rauen
Current Events
Second Place: Gabriel Rauen
Spanish
Third Place: Carolina Muñoz
Seventh Place: Pilar Avalos
Persuasive Speaking
Fourth Place: Justin Cavazos
Math
Fifth Place: Minji Kim
Spelling
First Place: Claire Thomas
Literary Criticism
Ready Writing
Calculator
Advanced Math
Sixth Place: Joseph Afuso