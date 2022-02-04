IWA students serve strays as part of National Catholic Schools Week

Photos by Denise Calderon | for STC See more below
Incarnate Word Academy (IWA) Elementary Level students donated blankets, towels, dog and cat food, treats and toys to the City of Corpus Christi’s Animal Care Service (CCACS) on Jan. 1 as part of National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW).
This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“We like to alternate service projects. This is our first year to collect for Animal Care Services,” said Crystal Benavides, third-grade teacher at IWA Elementary.
The entire student body collected contributions from this drive at the elementary level campus of IWA. “The student council is passionate about service to our community, and students wanted to help positively impact the lives of foster animals in Corpus Christi,” said Pamela Carrillo, principal at IWA Elementary Level.
Although the students didn’t get to visit the animals at the shelter, Carrillo’s rescued foster dog, Olivia, accompanied them on the trip. Olivia served as their mascot that day, helping with morale, as students loaded and unloaded much of the needed goods for the animal shelter.
Olivia was found a few blocks from the school. A nonprofit organization called STAR Group, South Texas Animal Rescue, accepted her into rescue. FurEver United Rescue arranged for Olivia’s adoption. The two rescue groups will transport Olivia and other rescue dogs to Washington to be adopted.
“Olivia goes to school with me every day. The students know Olivia and are learning about rescuing and fostering pets,” Carillo said. “She is the second dog this school year found wandering around the school area that I have fostered.” In January this year, her previous foster dog, Angel, was transported by the rescue groups to a group in Wisconsin. Olivia has been adopted and will be leaving her care on Feb. 24.
Benavides plans to take the Student Council to the shelter to read to the animals later this year. “It is important to teach the students how to be ambassadors of Christ and stewards of all God’s creations. We like to expose the students to the many ways we can give help to those in need, including stray, lost, or rescued animals,” Benavides said.