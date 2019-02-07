IWA swimmers place third at TAPPS State Championship

Incarnate Word Academy Varsity boys swim team placed third overall among 21 teams during the TAPPS State Championship Meet on Feb. 7 in Mansfield.
Swimmers who did phenomenally well in both individual and relay events were: Lucas Vanzella Beltrami (junior) placed second in the boys’ 200 Free event; Patrick Shea (junior), Drake Leeson (junior), Gavin Vicknair (junior), and Lucas Vanzella Beltrami placed third in the boys’ 200 Free Relay event and broke the school record; Patrick Shea, Jonah Lugo (sophomore), Gavin Vicknair, and Lucas Vanzella Beltrami placed third in the 400 Free Relay event and broke the school record.
The Lady Angels swimmers placed 12
th out of 20 teams.