IWA takes first place at TAPPS District Cross Country Meet

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Incarnate Word Academy varsity cross country teams will be heading to State after both teams placed first at the TAPPS 5A-6 District Cross Country Meet on Oct. 14.



The girls’ varsity team bested St. John Paul II High School, St. Joseph High School, and Laredo’s St. Augustine High School with an overall score of 19 points. Senior Remy Ellison placed first (12:58.290) during the girls’ 2-mile event.



The boys’ varsity team placed first as well with an overall score of 19 points. Senior Kevin Morrison placed first (17:52.660) during the boys’ 3-mile event.



Eager to hit the ground running this season, the High School Level cross country teams participated in the Falfurrias Invitational on Sept. 2. The Lady Angels’ varsity team placed first in the 2-mile event while the men’s varsity team placed third in the 3-mile event. The Lady Angels would go on to place first in the 2-mile event two more consecutive times at cross country meets held in Schreiner and Lago Vista.



Last season, both the boys and girls cross country teams earned second place overall in the TAPPS 5A-6 State Championship in Waco. Graduate Natalie Trevino received 3rd place in the girls' race and current junior Mia Moore received 9th place. Both girls were named to the All-State First Team.



Before advancing to state, both boys and girls teams earned first place at last year’s TAPPS District Meet.