IWA to Hold Sendoff for National Amazing Shake

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

IWA’s Amazing Shake contestants, sixth-grader Wilson Vanexan and eighth-grader Vanessa Flores, will receive a special sendoff from the entire Middle Level at 3:25 p.m. in front of the school’s Kenedy Center for Math and Science (located behind the IWA Chapel) on Feb. 7.

After the sendoff, Wilson and Vanessa will venture to Atlanta from Feb. 9-11 to compete at the National Amazing Shake Competition held at the Ron Clark Academy. There, students will compete in a series of practice rounds to test their professional skills in comparison to other students participating from all over the country. Once the practice sessions conclude, students will be put through a gauntlet round of over 40 challenges meant to test their etiquette, composure and eloquence.

The Amazing Shake is a competition that places an emphasis on teaching students manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct. Students learn the nuances of professional human interaction as they are taught skills such as how to give a proper handshake, how to give a successful interview, and how to remain composed under pressure. The goal of the competition is to prepare students so they are able to present themselves exceptionally well for opportunities today as well as those that will come in the future.

"I know I speak for everyone within the community who had the pleasure to interact with these students when I say how impressed we all are," IWA President Sammie H. Grunwald said. "We are excited that our top two finalists will get to compete on the national level."