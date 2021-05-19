IWA to host retirement party for Sister Judith Marie Saenz

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – Incarnate Word Academy will host a retirement party for high school level religious studies teacher Sister Judith Marie Saenz, a Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament (IWBS) on Thursday, May 20 in the Angel Avenue Student Center at 4 p.m.
After 31 years teaching at the middle level and then the high school level at Incarnate Word Academy, Sister Judith will be retiring at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year.
All are invited to attend this party to thank Sister Judith for her devotion to the school, her students, and our community.