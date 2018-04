IWA Track and field teams advance to regionals

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy



Incarnate Word Academy’s varsity track and field teams competed at the TAPPS 3-5A District Meet on April 19 in San Antonio. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams earned fourth place overall with 21 students qualifying for the TAPPS 5A South Regional Meet. Regionals will be held on Thursday, April 26 in Webster at the Challenger Columbia Stadium.



TAPPS 3-5A District Meet Results