IWA varsity swimmers bring home medals from TAPPS State Meet

Photos Courtesy of Tina Wood
The Incarnate Word Academy varsity swimmers brought home medals from the TAPPS Division 2 State Meet on Feb. 6 in San Antonio at the Walker Pool.
Isabela Maher, Chloe Rosales, Morgan Schacht, and Grace Leeson combined for the 200 Medley Relay and finished in 14th place. Sebastian Mondragon, Isaiah Chimbunde, Aidan Orines, and Drake Leeson swam the Medley Relay for the boys.
Isabela Maher and Rishi Ramachandruni swam the 200 Free. Isabela took 15th place, and Rishi placed 16th.
Kelsi Wood, Patrick Shea, and Gavin Vicknair competed in the 50 Free. Kelsi placed 15th, Patrick finished in 6th, and Gavin finished 12th.
The first medal winner was Patience Orms, winning the Bronze medal in the 100 Fly. She dropped 1.75 seconds, breaking her own school record. Jonah Lugo placed 5th, and Aidan Orines placed 13th in the 100 Fly.
Bella Chimbunde placed 12th, and Kelsi Wood placed 16th in the 100 Free. The second medal winner, Patrick Shea, winning the Silver Medal in the 100 Free.
The 500 Free swimmers were Patience Orms and Jonah Lugo. Patience took 5th. Jonah placed 4th.
The girl’s and boy’s teams finished 4th in the 200 Free Relays. The girl’s team included Bella Chimbunde, Chloe Rosales, Kelsi Wood and Patience Orms. The boy’s team included Gavin Vicknair, Jonah Lugo, Drake Leeson and Patrick Shea. The girls set a new school record.
Morgan Schacht finished in 10th place, and Isabela Maher finished in 11th place in the 100 Backstroke.
Gavin Vicknair finished 9th place, and Isaiah Chimbunde finished 11th in the 100 Breaststroke.
Bella Chminbunde, Isabel Maher, Kelsi Wood, and Patience Orms won the Bronze Medal in the girl’s 400 Free Relay, setting a new record. Gavin Vicknair, Jonah Lugo, Isaiah Chimbunde, and Patrick Shea finished in 5th place in the boy’s 400 Free Relay.
Overall, the girl’s team took 8th place, and the boy’s team finished in 7th place.